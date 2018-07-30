Shop O’Fallon’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend and support your local community while getting great savings on all your back-to-school needs. O’Fallon’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend runs from Friday August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th. There’s NO city, county, or state tax on clothing, shoes, computers, backpacks and everyday school supplies when you shop at one of O’Fallon great retailers. Keep in in the “O”!

Locate O’Fallon retailer on the business map and directory at WWW.Ofallon.MO.US.

And remember, not all communities participate in the sales tax holiday so shop O’Fallon and pay NO sales tax during O’Fallon’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.