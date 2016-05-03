Baby Kid Expo Celebrates 10 years!

The Baby Kid Expo is coming to the St. Charles Convention Center for the 10th year on Saturday, May 7th, 2016. Over 100 vendors will join the Baby Kid Expo and offer the St. Charles and surrounding area Moms, Dads and Kids enjoyment for the entire day on Saturday.

This family focused event will have education, health, wellness, recreation and more. There will be Bounce Houses, brought to you by Big Fun Inflatables, a petting Zoo and rock climbing. Safety Street and MoChip will be back this year as well. There will also be Physicians on hand from Barnes Jewish Hospital St. Peters and Progress West to ask questions to.

If you would like to learn about the perfect Disney Vacation, and get a fun tattoo, stop by booth 509 and talk with the expert travel designers from Wish Upon A Star With Us. Renfro Farmers Insurance will be at booth 317… stop by their booth, talk insurance and register for their drawing to win Cardinal Tickets.

Want to plan the fantasy party for you child but don’t know where to start… stop by booth 1000 and talk with Anise with Once Upon A Bash, she designs a flawless party from start to finish. She and her team will take the pressure off of you, so you can enjoy your special moment!