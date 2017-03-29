Brad Talks to His Daughter Amanda on her Birthday

March 29th, a special day. It’s Brad’s daughter Amanda’s Birthday. Brad played a special song for Amanda, talked about her birthday and the “Cheese Burger” incident and then actually talked to Amanda via Skype. Here’s the aircheck of what happened on KSLQ shortly after 7 AM on March 29th.

http://www.kslq.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Amanda-Talks-to-Brad-on-her-Birthday-MP3-20170329.mp3