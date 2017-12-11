The Ladies of Little Black Book pulled off another successful Brrr Bash Friday night, December 8th. The place was packed with LBB ladies and their guys and hundreds of toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Way to go ladies!
About The Author
Brad Hildebrand
Born and raised in Peculiar, Missouri. So that's why he is the way he is!
