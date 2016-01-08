Fantasy Bridal Show

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 24th from Noon until 4 PM for the Fantasy Bridal Showcase.  The NEW show in town.  Best Give-aways ever!  Brides can pre-register for “Belle of the Day” to win thousands in prizes.  The winner will be called on Jan.15th. Prizes awarded before the Runway Show AT 3 PM. Sponsored by Sincerely Yours Bridal.   For prize info and to register go to FantasyBridalShowcase.com

  • Fantasy Bridal Show is at the beautiful HoteLumière, 999 North. 2nd Street on Lacledes Landing in downtown St. Louis,
  • Vendor Prizes giveaways starts at 12:15 PM.  No prize less than $50!
  • $500 Diamond Ring Draw is sponsored by Demetrius the Jeweler.
  • Prize awarded after the runway show. Brides must be present to win
  • General admission is $5 at the door.
  • BRIDES & CHILDREN under 12 FREE.
  • FREE PARKING!

Don’t wait in line.   Save a dollar and get your tickets on-line by clicking here

For more information go to FantasyBridalShowcase.com

