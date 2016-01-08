Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 24th from Noon until 4 PM for the Fantasy Bridal Showcase. The NEW show in town. Best Give-aways ever! Brides can pre-register for “Belle of the Day” to win thousands in prizes. The winner will be called on Jan.15th. Prizes awarded before the Runway Show AT 3 PM. Sponsored by Sincerely Yours Bridal. For prize info and to register go to FantasyBridalShowcase.com
- Fantasy Bridal Show is at the beautiful HoteLumière, 999 North. 2nd Street on Lacledes Landing in downtown St. Louis,
- Vendor Prizes giveaways starts at 12:15 PM. No prize less than $50!
- $500 Diamond Ring Draw is sponsored by Demetrius the Jeweler.
- Prize awarded after the runway show. Brides must be present to win
- General admission is $5 at the door.
- BRIDES & CHILDREN under 12 FREE.
- FREE PARKING!
Don’t wait in line. Save a dollar and get your tickets on-line by clicking here
For more information go to FantasyBridalShowcase.com